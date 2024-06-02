Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City aren't really rivals, no matter the occasional attempts to brand their matches as the "Nicest Rivalry in Sports." It's especially true now that St. Louis has joined MLS, giving Kansas City a much more natural rival.

It's too bad, because for once, the "rivalry" is turning in Minnesota's favor.

The Loons on Saturday beat Sporting KC 3-1 at Allianz Field, Minnesota's second home victory over SKC in 36 days. It meant that the Loons ended a three-game week with a solid win, following a draw and a loss in the first two matches.

It was the seventh consecutive league loss for Sporting Kansas City, a run that has put manager Peter Vermes's job in danger – even though he's held the manager's post since 2009, so long ago that team was still known as the Kansas City Wizards.

The statistics will tell you that Bongokuhle Hlongwane got the assist on Tani Oluwaseyi's 33rd-minute goal, a no-doubt header after a beautiful cross. What they won't show is the contribution of Sang Bin Jeong, who started the whole move with pure effort and a sprint from midfield.

After Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia collected the ball following a Minnesota free kick, he tossed it out for right back Jake Davis to start the visiting build-up – but Jeong sprinted 40 yards to pressure Davis, deflecting his attempted pass to Loons midfielder Carlos Harvey. Two passes later, the ball was with Hlongwane, and one second later it was in the back of SKC's net.

Oluwaseyi turned into the provider in the second half, getting behind the Sporting KC defense to set up a cross to Robin Lod. Lod, who had been on the field for less than five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, turned the ball into the back of the net to double Minnesota's lead in the 67th minute.

Kervin Arriaga added insult to SKC's injury in the 83rd minute, blasting a shot under Melia from a sharp angle, after a poor attempted clearance by the Sporting defense. Johnny Russell blasted in a consolation goal three minutes later, continuing his history of feasting on the Loons, but it came too late to make a difference in the game.

Minnesota's tactical plan involved pushing the right wingback much higher up the field than usual – a plan that had a couple of wrenches thrown into it before halftime. First, Caden Clark was scheduled to start the game on the right, but was scratched before warmups, after sustaining a toe injury. In came DJ Taylor, playing much higher than usual – but with two minutes to go until halftime, he started cramping up, and had to leave the game.

It led to an unusual setup for the Loons, in which forward Sang Bin Jeong ended up playing right wingback, and Joseph Rosales replacing him as a wide forward on the left. Given how Jeong had already proved his ability to cause havoc for opposing defenses with long sprints, though, maybe it was a natural move.