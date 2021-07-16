The Twins will have to wait an extra day to come back from the All-Star break.

Friday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and make up the other game on Aug. 30.

Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for 12:10, with Game 2 at 5:10. Those will be seven-inning games.

