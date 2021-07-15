Who's here come July 31?
Pending free agents Nelson Cruz, Michael Pineda and Andrelton Simmons, among others, could be dealt before the July 30 trade deadline.
Will Byron Buxton stay on the field?
Sensational in April, Buxton needs to heal his broken hand and prove he can stay healthy.
Can Miguel Sano spark a resurgence?
The first baseman's career appears to be at a crossroads, at least his Minnesota tenure, so this is a critical stretch.
Can Jose Berrios flourish down the stretch?
Another possible trade candidate, his career career second-half ERA is 4.84.
Can Nick Gordon show he's an everyday player?
After a hot start, the rookie was 2-for-20 in seven games before the break.
