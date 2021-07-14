The Twins scratched Charlie Barnes from his scheduled start Wednesday for the St. Paul Saints so he can make his major league debut Friday, when they face the Detroit Tigers.
Barnes, 25, will start Game 1 of a doubleheader at Detroit's Comerica Park. The lefthander is 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA for the Saints this season, with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks in 58 innings pitched.
He will become the third Twins pitcher to make his first major league start this season, joining Bailey Ober and Griffin Jax.
