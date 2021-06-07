It's a special week at Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand takes a look back at five high-profile sporting events that took place in the Twin Cities within a one-year span 30 years ago.On today's episode, Twins great Kent Hrbek offers his memories and perspectives from one of the greatest World Series ever played — the dramatic 1991 series won in seven games by the Twins over Atlanta. Hrbek and Rand — a huge Atlanta fan at the time — even have a little battle over Ron Gant.

