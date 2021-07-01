CHICAGO – The Twins designated Matt Shoemaker for assignment Thursday after the veteran righthander struggled through the first half of the season.

Derek Law was called up from Class AAA St. Paul before a day game against the White Sox at Progressive Rate Field.

Shoemaker was removed from the rotation after 11 starts, and pitched five games in relief, including Wednesday when he gave up eight runs in a 13-3 loss to the White Sox. He was 3-8 with an 8.06 ERA, giving up 54 earned runs in 60⅓ innings, and walking 27.

He'll be on waivers until Friday morning.

Law has pitched in five games for the Twins this season, giving up six earned runs in 6⅓ innings. He had a 4.61 ERA with the Saints in 11 games.

The Twins and White Sox meet again at 1:10 p.m. (BSN) as the Twins try to salvage the final game of the series. Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41) faces Chicago's Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06).

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, DH

Yasmani Grandal, 1B

Brian Goodwin, CF

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Gavin Sheets, RF

Danny Mendick, 2B

Zack Collins, C