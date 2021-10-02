KANSAS CITY, MO. — Last place it is. And on merit, if Friday was any indication.

The Twins clinched last place in the AL Central for the fifth time in the past 11 seasons, allowing the Royals to score at least two runs in five different innings en route to an 11-6 rout at Kauffman Stadium.

The loss marked the second time in two days, and 20th time this season, that the Twins have allowed an opponent to reach double digits. John Gant surrendered six runs over a four-inning start, and the Twins' bullpen, which posted the AL's best ERA in September, gave up five more for only the second time in a month.

Salvador Perez, who leads the major leagues with 48 home runs, five of them against the Twins, was held hitless in four trips to the plate, but the Royals hardly missed his contribution. Hunter Dozier homered and singled twice, Whit Merrifield had three hits as well, and seven of the nine Royals' hitters drove in runs.

Not only did the loss insure that the 71-89 Twins cannot catch the 74-86 Royals this weekend, but it also clinched the season series for Kansas City, 10-7 with two games remaining, for the sixth time since 2013.

After falling behind 8-1 in the first five innings, the Twins rallied with five runs in the sixth and seventh innings against the Kansas City bullpen. Byron Buxton doubled twice and singled, Miguel Sano singled three times and drove in a pair of runs, and Ryan Jeffers hit a solo home run, his 14th of the season.