THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: RHP Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.16) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96)

WHITE SOX UPDATE

They are 41-57 and fourth in the AL Central, 13 games behind the first-place Twins, and have won only four of their past 12 games. The teams have split six games this season, with the Twins winning two of three at Target Field in April. ... OF Andrew Benintendi has hit .340 in 25 games since moving to the leadoff spot on June 17. He's hitting .287 overall. ... CF Luis Robert is hitting .275 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. Albert Belle's 49 home runs in 1998 is the franchise record. ... Lynn, a former Twin, is tied for fifth in the AL with 133 strikeouts, but his 6.06 ERA is second-worst among major league pitchers qualified for the ERA title. Lynn has given up 24 home runs, most in the major leagues.

TWINS UPDATE

They are 50-48 and two games up on second-place Cleveland in the AL Central. ... They are 10-36 when they score three or fewer runs. They are 40-12 when they score four or more, and they scored at least five runs in each of their first six games after the All-Star break before getting shut out at Seattle on Thursday. ... The Twins are 18-12 against AL Central teams this season. ... 2B Jorge Polanco (left hamstring) went 2-for-7 in his first two games of a rehab assignment with the Saints and will be reevaluated Sunday. ... 2B Edouard Julien has an eight-game hit streak and has reached base in 19 of his past 29 plate appearances. He leads MLB rookies with a .316 batting average and .957 OPS.