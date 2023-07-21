Impact player
George Kirby, Seattle
He outpitched fellow All-Star righthander Pablo López, giving up four hits and striking out 10 over seven innings — his AL-best 15th quality start of the season.
By the numbers
26 Balls among Kirby's 99 pitches; he didn't walk a batter for the ninth time this season.
36 Pitches López needed to get through the first inning, when he only gave up one run and left the bases loaded.
3 Batters hit by Jorge López in the eighth inning, the first time three Mariners batters have been hit in a single inning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins' road trip ends with a whimper in 5-0 loss to Mariners
In a duel of All-Star pitchers, Seattle's George Kirby was dominant and the Twins' Pablo López was not. Minnesota managed only five hits in going 0-6 in multi-city road trip finales this season.
Vikings
State Patrol: Vikings No. 1 pick Addison cited for driving 140 mph on I-94
Receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings' first-round draft pick in April, was cited shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near the Dale Street exit in St. Paul, the State Patrol said.
Twins
Twins' Duran throws major leagues' fastest pitch of the season
Jhoan Duran's 104.8-mph fastball was one of four pitches the Twins closer threw Wednesday night that reached at least 104 mph.
Twins
Souhan: Twins correct issues, push back against demand for change
A quality West Coast trip after the All-Star Game was full of surprises as some players made dramatic turnarounds.
Twins
Twins-Chicago White Sox series preview
The Twins return home to face a White Sox team that continues to struggle.