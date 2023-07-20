SEATTLE — Even their best road trips end badly for the Twins.

Minnesota won five times in Oakland and Seattle, their most victories on a single trip in more than a year. But the Twins never managed more than one hit in any inning Thursday, and fell to 0-6 this season in the finales of their multi-city travels with a 5-0 shutout at T-Mobile Park.

George Kirby lived up to his All-Star pedigree by failing to walk a batter for the ninth time in his 19 starts, dropping his MLB-best walks-per-nine-innings rate to 0.83 for the season. The second-year righthander limited the Twins to three singles, all by rookies Matt Wallner (two) and Edouard Julien (one), and a Kyle Farmer triple over seven innings. He also struck out a career-high 10, becoming, along with Wednesday's starter Luis Castillo, the first Mariner pitchers to reach double digits in back-to-back games since 2015.

The Twins started an All-Star, too, on the same mound from which he excelled 10 days earlier. But Pablo López couldn't match the sharpness of the Mariners' starter.

In fact, López loaded the bases before even recording an out, on back-to-back singles and a walk. He struck out three of the next four hitters to limit the damage, but Teoscar Hernández grounded a one-out single to left field to give Seattle all the runs, as it turned out, that they needed.

Hernández also homered to straightaway center field to lead off the fourth inning, but López was otherwise effective in defusing trouble over his five innings.

His namesake, however, was not so fortunate.

Jorge López, active again this month after spending two weeks of June on the injured list for mental-health reasons, retired Julio Rodriguez to end the seventh inning. But he lost all semblance of control in the eighth. After surrendering a leadoff single to Eugenio Suárez, López left a slider over the middle of the strike zone. Mike Ford hammered it to right field, the ball striking the windows of the restaurant on the stadium's second deck.

Thus rattled, López unraveled, hitting three of the next five Mariners hitters with pitches, loading the bases. Cole Sands was summoned to relieve López, and threw a wild pitch to score the game's final run.