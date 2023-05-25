Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.14 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (2-0, 4.18)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (2-3, 3.90)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP José Berríos (4-4, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 2.55)

Blue Jays update: They are 26-25 and last in the AL East after losing seven of eight. ... The Jays have scored at least one run in 69 consecutive games dating to last season. The only active streak longer is the Los Angeles Angels' streak of 92. ... Through Wednesday, 3B Matt Chapman led the majors with 19 doubles and in hard-hit percentage (.621). ... Berríos is 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in four starts against the Twins since they traded him to Toronto on July 30, 2021. ... C Danny Jansen (groin) is day-to-day and sidelined are 2B Santiago Espinal (hamstring) is out. ... SS Bo Bichette leads the Jays with nine home runs and a .326 average.

Twins update: They are 26-24 and lead the AL Central. They were 4-3 against the Blue Jays in 2022. ... Reliever Brock Stewart, who hasn't allowed a run in 13 innings since joining the Twins in late April, was with the Blue Jays in 2019, where he was 4-0 with an 8.31 ERA. ... SS Carlos Correa (heel) and 1B Joey Gallo (hamstring) are day-to-day. Sidelined are P Kenta Maeda (triceps), P Caleb Thielbar (oblique), OF Trevor Larnach (pneumonia), OF Max Kepler (hamstring), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), 2B Nick Gordon (tibia fracture) and P Tyler Mahle (Tommy John surgery).