The Twins and Tyler Duffey have reached a contract agreement, five hours before MLB's deadline for teams to tender arbitration eligible players.

Duffey, a 29-year-old righthanded reliever, gets $2.2 million on a one-year deal. He was scheduled to make $1.2 million last season before the season was cut to 60 games. He had a sparking 1.88 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Earlier Wednesday the Twins signed arbitration-eligible reliever Caleb Thielbar.

Also, left fielder Eddie Rosario cleared waivers at 1 p.m. and the Twins have until 7 to decide whether they want to keep him at a projected price of more than $10 million.