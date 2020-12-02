The Twins and Tyler Duffey have reached a contract agreement, five hours before MLB's deadline for teams to tender arbitration eligible players.
Duffey, a 29-year-old righthanded reliever, gets $2.2 million on a one-year deal. He was scheduled to make $1.2 million last season before the season was cut to 60 games. He had a sparking 1.88 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Earlier Wednesday the Twins signed arbitration-eligible reliever Caleb Thielbar.
Also, left fielder Eddie Rosario cleared waivers at 1 p.m. and the Twins have until 7 to decide whether they want to keep him at a projected price of more than $10 million.
