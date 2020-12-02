The Twins have seven arbitration-eligible players — players with more than three years but less than six years of service time who aren’t already under contract. The team can retain its rights by offering tenders by 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here are the seven, with their service time in years and days (172 days in the majors equalling a year), 2020 salaries and projected 2021 salaries. (2020 salaries ended up at 37% of their value because the season was only 60 games.)

Player, service time ’20 salary ’21 proj.

LF Eddie Rosario, 5.120 $7.75M $11M

CF Byron Buxton, 4.160 $3.07M $5M

LHP Taylor Rogers, 4.145 $4.45M $5.85M

RHP Tyler Duffey, 4.074 $1.2M $2M

RHP Jose Berrios, 4.044 $4.025M $6M

RHP Matt Wisler, 4.042 $725,000 $1.5M

C Mitch Garver, 3.045 $620,000 $1.85M