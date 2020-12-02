Caleb Thielbar, who returned to the Twins in 2020 after a five-year absence from major league baseball, signed a one-year, $650,000 contract Wednesday.
The 33-year-old lefthanded reliever, who is a native of Randolph, Minn., was called up from the St. Paul site during the season and pitched in 17 games, going 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 22 in 20 innings.
Thielbar also pitched for the Twins from 2013-15 before a well-chronicled detour that saw him pitch two seasons for the St. Paul Saints. Patrick Reusse wrote this column about Thielbar and his wife during the season.
The Twins still have to make decisions on whether to tender seven arbitration eligible players by 7 p.m. tonight.
