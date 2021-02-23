FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Twins signed Andrew Romine to a minor league contract and started spring training full-squad workouts on Tuesday on a sunny day at the CenturyLink Complex.

The signing has the Twins at the maximum of 75 players for the start of camp.

Romine, 35, is an infielder who has played in 583 games over 10 major league seasons. He played in two games last season for Texas after spending the entire 2019 season at Class AAA Lehigh Valley in the Phillies' system.

Romine's best season came in 2017 when he played in 124 games for Detroit, hitting four homers and driving in 25 runs. His career batting average is .235, but he's versatile enough to have played all four infield positions and all three outfield positions.

He played all nine positions in a game at the end of the 2017 season, becoming the fifth player in major league history to do so. Romine's brother, Austin, is a catcher for the Cubs and their father, Kevin, is a former major league as well.

Santana joins crew

Fox Sports North will televise 13 of the Twins' spring training games and 17 of the games will be on the team's radio network.

The televised games will feature the debut of analyst Johan Santana on games Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.