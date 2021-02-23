Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune reporter Rochelle Olson as they talk through the Twins' proposal to have around 10,000 fans per game at Target Field at the start of the season in April. Is that realistic? What hurdles are in place? And most importantly the fundamental question: When can fans expect to safely see games in person?

Nick Kelly also joins to talk about his story in the Star Tribune about youth sports and challenges facing different youth basketball organizations.

Plus: What did we learn from Chris Finch's introductory news conference at Wolves coach — and what should you look for in tonight's game based on what he said.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports