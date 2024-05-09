The 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain" is coming this summer and Minnesota is all in to join the party.

To celebrate the 1984 movie that catapulted Prince to international stardom, the Minnesota History Center will showcase one of his iconic outfits from the film.

A purple trench coat with a studded right shoulder and white ruffled shirt will be on display in the lobby of the Gale Family Library at the History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays May 9 through July 27. There is no charge to view it.

The outfit was designed by Louis Wells, Vaughn Terry and Marie France. The Minneapolis music icon wore it during one of his performances at First Avenue in the movie.

The History Center acquired the outfit and other Prince memorabilia in 1987.

The movie, which was shot mostly in Minneapolis, and its soundtrack led to three Grammys and an Oscar and featured the hit songs "When Doves Cry," "Let's Go Crazy" and "Purple Rain."

There will be all kinds of other commemorative activities including concerts by the Revolution at First Avenue, a 40th anniversary book by podcaster Andrea Swensson and the annual Celebration at Paisley Park.