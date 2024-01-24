The explosion of breweries and distilleries in the Twin Cites area has leveled off since the pandemic, and sometimes it seems like there's more high-profile closings than openings.

On Wednesday, representatives of the trendy Tattersall Brewing appeared in court Wednesday, facing eviction from its northeast Minneapolis cocktail room for allegedly owing more than $100,000 in unpaid rent. In 2023, the Minnesota Brewers Guild, which represents most breweries in the state, lost six members. The state's first women-owned distillery closed its doors in December.

"I definitely don't think necessarily the bubble is bursting or I don't think the industry is falling apart by any means," said Bob Galligan, the guild's director of government and industry relations. "We are losing more breweries than we're accustomed to, that's for sure. But we also are still opening breweries."

Eight new breweries opened in the state in 2023 and seven more are in the planning stage, he said.

Here's a list of recent Twin Cities brewery and distillery closures:

2023

Twin Spirits Distillery (Minneapolis)

Lawless Distilling (Minneapolis)

Dangerous Man Brewing Co. (Minneapolis)

Stilheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge (Minneapolis)

Lakes & Legends Brewing Co (Minneapolis)

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits (Minneapolis)

Clutch Brewing Co.

Eastlake Street Craft Brewery (Minneapolis)

612 Brew (sold and rebranded) (Minneapolis)

2022

Able Seedhouse + Brewery (Minneapolis)

Rock Bottom Brewery (Minneapolis)

Tin Whiskers (St. Paul)