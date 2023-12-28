It's not too late to say one last goodbye and raise a glass to these five Twin Cities restaurants and bars. Two long-running restaurants, two brewery taprooms and a distillery will all shut their doors for good by the end of the year.

Campiello

After 30 years, the owners made the decision not to renew the restaurant lease when it expires on Jan. 1. First opened in December 1996 by Richard and Larry D'Amico, and partner Paul Smith, Campiello Eden Prairie was the second outpost of the longtime Italian restaurant, with the first operating in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. That restaurant closed in 2008. (In 1998, a third Campiello opened in Naples, Fla., and that will remain open.) Dec. 31 will be Campiello's last night of service.

6411 City W. Pkwy., Eden Prairie, campielloedenprairie.com

Clutch Brewing Co.

In a blow for the St. Paul food hall Keg and Case Market, Clutch Brewing Co., one of the few original tenants remaining, has announced it will close Dec. 31 after five years in business. A social media announcement said that a number of factors were considered in making the decision, but ultimately it wasn't sustainable to keep the brewery running. Meanwhile, Keg and Case Market is in foreclosure, five years after the ambitious W. 7th Street food hall opened its doors. The website now lists just six vendors.

928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, clutchbeer.com

Lakes & Legends Brewing Co.

After eight years, the Loring Park taproom will close at the end of 2023. The announcement comes after a string of other high-profile taproom closures, including Dangerous Man Brewing Co. and East Lake Craft Brewing.

1368 LaSalle Av., Mpls., lakesandlegends.com

Twin Spirits Distillery

Dec. 30 will be the final night for the northeast Minneapolis taproom at Twin Spirits Distillery. Michelle Winchester's distillery, often billed as the state's first woman-owned distillery, opened in 2016. In November, Winchester disclosed that the business was for sale.

2931 Central Av. NE., Mpls., twinspirits.us

Zumbro Cafe

It's the end of an era for the cozy neighborhood restaurant and go-to for breakfast and lunch. Zumbro Cafe's last day will be Dec. 31. The building's landlord is developing the location, and public plans show a new building expected to be a mix of apartments and retail space.

2803 W. 43rd St., Mpls., zumbrocafe.com