5 restaurants now open or coming soon

Who says the holidays are a sleepy time of year for restaurant openings? Not these two eateries, which made their public debut with soft openings over winter break.
Chef Rhett Roberts and his wife, Emily, decided to hold sneak peeks via soft openings over three days last week at their new Bar Siena (1601 Mainstreet, Hopkins, barsienamn.com). The practice run, which was takeout only, gears them up for their grand opening slated for Jan. 9.
Roberts, whose resume includes Vincent, 112 Eatery and most recently executive chef at Petite León, lived in Italy for years as an artist. The couple’s contemporary American-Italian pasta bar draws from that time abroad as well as dishes they love in the States. Look for a menu heavy on housemade pastas and pizzas with unique flavor combinations on a New York-style crust. Travis Serbus, who created cocktails for Petite León, Little Tijuana and Lynette, is heading the drink program.
The Robertses brought in designer/architect Aaron Wittkamper to connect the former Jasmine Garden restaurant and a three-bedroom apartment next door into one eatery. The result is a 70-seat bar and restaurant with soft pastels inspired by Piazza Duomo in Alba, Italy. Meanwhile, vintage 1930s sconces and Bombo Italian swivel chairs liven things up.
Emily said they took it as a sign when the downtown Hopkins space, 1 ½ miles from where they live and raise twins (one of whom the restaurant is named after) became available. “We had been searching,” she said. “We had been wanting a place where we could serve handmade pasta fresh every day.” (Nancy Ngo)
Meanwhile, Stone Pho chose to roll out a Roseville outpost with a soft opening on Christmas Day. The new location (1885 Perimeter Drive, Roseville, stonepho.com) is a sibling restaurant to one in Blaine by the same name. Like that location, this one spotlights traditional Vietnamese dishes such as rice noodle soups, salads and bánh mì sandwiches. Stone Pho also draws crowds for its cook-at-the-table options in which stone bowls with piping hot pho broth are delivered to your table with proteins such as raw beef and noodles served on the side. That way, you can cook and add to your liking (think hot pot, but for pho). (N.N.)
Welcome to the neighborhood
In addition to restaurants that made their splash during the holidays, these places that just opened or plan to open soon are also worth noting:
Pizza and pasta: In one of the most anticipated restaurant openings, Farina Rossa is officially dishing up Neapolitan- and Detroit-style pizzas in a brick-and-mortar space in northeast Minneapolis. It’s the brainchild of Chef JohnMichael Lynch, formerly of Travail and Red Wagon, whose pop-ups helped him gain a loyal following for his sourdough crusts using “red flour” wheat from the Upper Midwest. The menu covers traditional ingredients and then veers from there with offerings like charred basil, pickled apple, Mornay sauce as well as mushroom and basil purées.
Farina Rossa (2506 Central Av. NE., Mpls., farinarossamn.com) can be found inside Fair State Brewing in the former Aki’s Breadhaus, which relocated to another part of town. (N.N.)
Meow time: The long-awaited Catzen Coffee cat cafe in St. Paul is holding its grand opening on Jan 1. The new business at 1416 Grand Av. is split into two distinct areas: a coffee lab/cafe on one side and a den to snuggle with the resident felines on the other (should they choose to honor you with their affection).
The menu includes Dogwood coffee and espresso drinks, plus small bites like pastries and a sandwich of the day. In the evening, mocktails and charcuterie trays are available.
The cafe, which features a mural by local artist Ara Elizabeth, is the newest in the growing trend of cafes with animal residents. Unlike other cafes that serve as fosters for its cats, these furry friends are full-time residents and are not available for adoption. Get to know the cats via bios on the cafe’s website. We’re already fond of Big Cup o’ Joe, a supersized Maine coon rescue we’re advised to approach “with awe, love and a lint roller.”
The cafe has been a labor of love for owner Vanessa Beardsley, who first announced plans to convert this former chiropractic clinic and hair salon into a new neighborhood gathering space in early 2024. (Joy Summers)
In the mall: Two Japanese restaurants in Minneapolis are joining forces for a dual restaurant concept at Eden Prairie Center. Gyu-Mai, which features Japanese barbecue where diners cook items tableside, and Ichiddo Ramen noodle shop are slated to open in early 2025, according to a news release. While both will occupy the 7,996-square-foot space, expect each to have its own distinct concept and design under the same roof. (N.N.)
