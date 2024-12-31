5 restaurants now open or coming soon

Meanwhile, Stone Pho chose to roll out a Roseville outpost with a soft opening on Christmas Day. The new location (1885 Perimeter Drive, Roseville, stonepho.com) is a sibling restaurant to one in Blaine by the same name. Like that location, this one spotlights traditional Vietnamese dishes such as rice noodle soups, salads and bánh mì sandwiches. Stone Pho also draws crowds for its cook-at-the-table options in which stone bowls with piping hot pho broth are delivered to your table with proteins such as raw beef and noodles served on the side. That way, you can cook and add to your liking (think hot pot, but for pho). (N.N.)