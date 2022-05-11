Severe thunderstorms dropped heavy rain and hail across a large portion of southern and central Minnesota Wednesday morning and a second round of strong storms with a more powerful impact are expected to hit by late afternoon and into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. in southwestern Minnesota covering an area from Mankato south to the Iowa border and west to Michell, S.D. The watch also covers northwestern Iowa and parts of Nebraska, the National Weather Service said.

While no watches or warnings were in place for the immediate Twin Cities metro area as of 1:45 p.m., "this will be a good night to have a way to receive weather warnings," said meteorologist Chris O'Brien, who works in the weather service's Chanhassen office.

"The metro escaped the first round," he said. "Later today, we expect a more impactful storm," with its arrival in the metro forecast between 6 and 9 p.m. Rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes are possible, O'Brien said.

Earlier Wednesday, storms dumped more than 3 inches of rain near Waseca and hail of 1 inch in diameter or greater was reported in Plainview, Kasson, Pine Island, St. Michael and Cottonwood. The largest stones — 2 1⁄ 2 inches in diameter or the size of a tennis ball — fell in Oronoco, a town north of Rochester, Minn., the weather service said.

Some Xcel Energy customers lost service in the St. Cloud area after morning storms rolled through Stearns County.

Wednesday's wild weather comes two days after powerful storms ripped down power lines, toppled scores of trees and damaged buildings in Chisago County and in Polk County in western Wisconsin. Residents in Lindstrom, Minn. were still cleaning up damage Monday's storms. There was damage throughout Chisago County, the sheriff's office said.

Near record highs of 90 degrees and humid conditions will likely fuel more storms Thursday when most of the state will be under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

"Tomorrow we will do it again," O'Brien said.

Behind the storms, temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s Friday and low 70s Saturday and Sunday.