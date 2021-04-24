ANDOVER

APRIL 2

Disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a report of "ding-dong ditch" in the 15300 block of Wren Street. One 15-year-old boy and four 16-year-old boys were identified and their parents were notified. The 15-year-old boy, who was caught on video ringing the doorbell while the other four boys waited in the vehicle, was cited for disorderly conduct.

BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE

MARCH 19

Suspicious person. The resident of a home on White Pine Lane asked for an extra patrol in the area overnight after a man showed up asking about items listed online that were part of an estate sale happening at the home the next day. The resident said he did not feel threatened and told the man to come back the following day.

East Bethel

MARCH 30

Theft. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from the yard of a home in the 20900 block of NE. Hastings Street. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle.

HAM LAKE

MARCH 31

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of man throwing an ax at another man's vehicle in the 2300 block of NE. 149th Avenue. The man with the vehicle had a harassment restraining order against the man throwing the ax, who was issued a citation for violating the order.

HUGO

MARCH 16

Civil matter. Authorities received a report of a snowmobile damaging the end of a driveway in the 5000 block of 170th Avenue. A deputy advised the complainant he might want to cover his asphalt driveway with rubber mats as the snowmobile was riding in the ditch lawfully.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MARCH 28-APRIL 3

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of indecent exposure at a bike path near Gerdine Path and W. 170th Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, described as a male in his 20s wearing a black trench coat and black stocking cap.

MAPLE GROVE

MARCH 28

Drunken driving. A 43-year-old Lake Elmo woman was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic violation at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 20

Property damage. Police responding to a theft in progress in the 1400 block of 10th Street arrested a man for possession of theft tools and criminal damage to property.

MARCH 21

Property damage. A vehicle parked in the 500 block of 13th Avenue was reportedly egged and had multiple tires punctured.

PLYMOUTH

APRIL 6

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a male going through other people's packages in the lobby of an apartment building in the 15700 block of Rockford Road. The suspect was located and the 20-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun.

ST. ANTHONY

MARCH 10

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious box on the side of the road at Gross Golf Course, 2201 St. Anthony Blvd. The officer located a cat inside the box. It was turned over to an animal rescue organization.

MARCH 13

Theft. Officers responded to a report of two shoplifters who had just left Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Rd. Two 17-year-old boys were located and arrested for stealing beer valued at $13.99. The parents were notified.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 15

Drugs. A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Canterbury Road and Hwy. 169 for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into jail.

MARCH 23

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Roundhouse Street. A 16-year-old girl was cited for disorderly conduct and curfew violation.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

MARCH 19

Animal complaint. Authorities were unable to locate a dead skunk reported in the area of Manning Avenue and 22nd Street.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.