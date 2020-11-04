Only nine intensive care beds were available at one point in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic that is sending more Minnesotans into hospitals.

Three medical sources told the Star Tribune that metro ICU bed space grew scarce overnight Tuesday due in part to the number of nurses and other caregivers who were unavailable because of their own infections or viral exposures that required quarantines. Episodic shortages have been reported in central Minnesota and other parts of the state.

“We’re at a red alert for ICU beds,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “It’s bad.”

A record 908 inpatient hospital beds in Minnesota were filled with COVID-19 patients, according to an updated tally Wednesday morning on the state’s pandemic response dashboard. That includes 203 patients requiring intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

While COVID-19 ICU admissions have nearly doubled since the start of October, patients with the infectious disease make up only 18% of the total ICU usage. Among all 1,140 patients in Minnesota ICU beds, the majority are recovering from surgeries or being treated for unrelated medical problems such as strokes and traumatic injuries.

The dashboard shows that Minnesota has a total capacity of roughly 1,500 immediately available ICU beds — with another 400 or so that could be readied within 72 hours — but one Twin Cities hospital physician said that overstates availability because open beds are useless without nursing staff to treat patients.

“Beds have been sitting open in the metro due to no RNs, but the current ICU use is functionally at 100% across the metro,” said the doctor, who declined to give his name because his parent company had not authorized him to speak on this topic.

While patients in emergency care often have to wait for open inpatient beds before being transferred, the doctor said one local hospital ER had numerous waiting for hours.

Staffing has long been a concern because even a moderate exposure to someone infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can result in a 14-day quarantine to make sure people aren’t infected or at risk for spreading the virus to others.

That theoretically takes a nurse or other needed care provider out of circulation, though a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report last week showed that many Minnesota health care workers are being recalled to work before the end of their quarantines.

The report showed that 1,953 hospital workers had sustained high-risk exposures to people with COVID-19 through early July and that 1,256 of them were quarantined and monitored by the state Health Department.

Among them, 382 caregivers returned to work before the end of their state monitoring periods. That was about 37% of all hospital workers who had been quarantined. The report also showed that 45% of the workers had been asked by their hospitals to return to work early, but some refused to do so.

Only 339 of the monitored health care workers ended up reporting COVID-19 symptoms, and only 13 reported working while symptomatic.

The hospital pressures on Wednesday came amid continued growth in COVID-19 activity. The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 31 more COVID-19 deaths and a record 3,844 more confirmed or probable infections, bringing the state’s totals in the pandemic to 2,530 deaths and 160,923 known infections.

The 31 deaths included 19 people who lived in long-term care, where residents are at greater risk due to age and underlying health conditions, and 11 people who lived in private residences. While almost all of the deaths involved people 80 or older, Wednesday’s count included a Hennepin County resident in the 30s age range and a St. Louis County resident in the 50s age range.

Staff writer Joe Carlson contributed to this report.