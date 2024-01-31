Anyone who grew up on '80s music remembers the recording of "We Are the World." It's a sappy ballad — Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote it under a daunting deadline — made memorable by bringing together some of the biggest names in music history.

"The Greatest Night in Pop," now streaming on Netflix, takes you behind the scenes of that event, capturing all the creativity and chaos that ensued over the very long session. There are some tense moments. An intoxicated Al Jarreau struggled with his solo. Stevie Wonder's campaign to include a chorus in Swahili caused Waylon Jennings to walk out. Cyndi Lauper's bracelets gave the sound engineer headaches.

But Minnesota viewers will be most captivated by the anecdotes about local legends. Director Bao Nguyen doesn't shy away from footage of Bob Dylan looking like a nervous wreck, seemingly aware that his voice wasn't as powerful as the others. It's Wonder who comes to the rescue, plunking Dylan's solo parts on piano while doing a masterful impersonation of his elder. A laughing Dylan instantly relaxes.

Sheila E., one of the participants who sat for a new interview, remembers how she was promised a solo, only to realize that she was recruited as bait to hook Prince, who ultimately decided to pass. (Huey Lewis took over the part reserved for the Purple One.)

"We Are the World" is not a great song. But this is a great documentary, and one that shows how impossible it is for great artists to truly check their egos at the door.

Also this week ...

'Genius: MLK/X'

Those seeking a basic biography of both the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X should be satisfied with this eight-part miniseries. It hits all the highlights. But like past installments of "Genius," which honored Albert Einstein, Aretha Franklin and Pablo Picasso, the filmmakers are too obsessed with their roles as history professors, determined to cover all the bases. Just when you start to feel a dramatic connection, the action shifts to the next milestone. 8 p.m. Thursday, National Geographic. Streams Friday on Hulu and Disney+

'Choir'

The Lions may have just missed the Super Bowl, but this docuseries offers an opportunity to root for some other worthy Detroiters. Anthony White is the primary hero, a tough-love teacher determined to get national recognition for his Detroit Youth Choir. But you'll be most captivated by the students, especially those who see music as their escape from a hard-knock life. Disney+

'Farmer Needs a Wife'

International versions of this reality-dating series had led to over 200 marriages. But American contestants have struggled to find love. The four couples from last season have all broken up. Perhaps the casting directors should spend more time in the Upper Midwest. This year's farmers are based in Colorado, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri. None of the female prospects are from Minnesota. Still, it's entertaining fare, more wholesome than "The Bachelor." 8 p.m. Thursday, Fox

'Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story'

The influential group gets its proper due in this three-part documentary with testimonials from Eminem, Ice Cube and LL Cool J. Even those with only a cursory interest in rap music will learn a lot about business, trends and the price of fame. Thursday, Peacock