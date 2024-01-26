'Masters of the Air'

There will be plenty of rah-rah moments in this follow-up to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," but not before we get a dose of the ugly side of war. The first couple of episodes are harrowing. You'll grimace as members of the 100th Bomb Group face frostbite, engine failures, crash landings and poor decisions, long before they make any real dents in their missions over Germany. There's plenty of machismo on display, most notably from "Elvis" star Austin Butler. But there's also a navigator who jeopardizes his crew's lives by hurling chunks all over his maps in the middle of a raid. "Top Gun: Maverick" triggered fantasies of becoming a pilot; "Masters" could have you thinking twice before even booking a flight on Orbitz. Apple TV+

'A Real Bug's Life'

This nature series pulls out all the stops to entertain restless kids with poop jokes, flip commentary from Awkwafina and ultra-bright lighting that make the real-life adventures of insects look like cartoon shorts. The action, which switches to a different setting in each episode, is so charming that you may find yourself rooting for a cockroach. Disney+

'The Many Lives of Martha Stewart'

The lifestyle guru gets plenty of props in this four-part docuseries, especially when it focuses on her early, ground-breaking accomplishments. The filmmakers also throw in lots of references to her legal woes and bossy demeanor. At times, she makes Logan Roy look like Ted Lasso. That messy mix may explain why Stewart didn't sit for a fresh interview. Instead, we get footage from past appearances on talk shows, as well as thoughts from top chefs, former employees and journalists. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'In the Know'

NPR listeners will recognize some of the targets in this stop-animation series co-created by Mike Judge. Zach Woods voices the character of Lauren Caspian, a pompous host who's convinced he can talk circles around Terry Gross. Listening to him mangle interviews with famous guests like Norah Jones is somewhat amusing, but the workplace antics feel like bits that weren't clever enough for "The Office." Peacock

'Razing Liberty Square'

Climate change has many Miami beach dwellers moving inland, threatening the future of public housing in a historically Black district. Director Katja Esson nods to developers who preach the upside of gentrification, but she's clearly on the side of Liberty City residents worried that they're about to get the shaft. 9 p.m. Monday, TPT











