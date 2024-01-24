







Sofía Vergara got famous for playing a Charo clone on "Modern Family," getting laughs off her cartoonish physique and mangling of the English language. Her future as a Colombian cuchi-cuchi star seemed locked. But first looks can be deceiving. It's worth noting that Charo is actually a brilliant flamenco guitarist. And Vergara can do a heck of a lot more than pretend to have the hots for Ed O'Neill. The proof is in "Griselda," a powerful new series that starts streaming Thursday on Netflix.

It's the story of real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco, who controlled much of the cocaine market in Miami throughout the 1980s. Vergara uses wigs, fake teeth and prosthetic eyebrow covers to sell her transformation to become a dramatic actor. But it's her cold-blooded fierceness that really convinces viewers she's stepped far away from the sitcom world. She's at her best in the second half of the six episodes when her addiction to coke and power leads to a downfall. She thinks she's going to be Michael Corleone, but she's really Tony Montana.

There's a captivating B story about a detective (Juliana Aidén Martinez) who seems to be the only cop in Florida who refuses to underestimate Blanco. But this is Vergara's showcase. Don't be surprised to see her making lots of acceptance speeches come awards season.

Also this week...

'Chad'

My favorite series of 2021 was canceled by TBS after just one season. But the sitcom, like its title character, is resilient. In these new episodes, now airing on Roku Channel, Chad continues to navigate his teenage years with zero tact. In comparison, Urkel comes across like a suitor on "Downton Abbey." Creator and star Nasim Pedrad never lets us forget that the character is a buffoon. But the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member also manages to make him sympathetic, especially when he loses cellphone privileges or falls hard for a foreign-exchange student. If you haven't fallen yet for Chad, it's not too late to start. Roku

'Confessions of a Cam Girl'

Parents have a relatively new nightmare, one in which their teens decide to make a few extra bucks by posting sexual content on racy websites. In "Confessions," Kristen (Megan Best) is confident she can raise the money she needs for fashion school without crossing any icky lines. Like just about every young woman in a Lifetime movie, she's sadly mistaken. Despite the subject matter, the movie's not nearly as explicit as OnlyFans videos. It's more interested in waving red flags than turning you on. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

'Open to It'

If you're looking for something genuinely naughty, try this sitcom about a gay couple who decide to spice things up by adding new partners. Their adventures get graphic. Super graphic. Those with a low tolerance for kinks and kooky humor will want to abstain. Out TV (available at outtv.com or through Prime Video)

'Kevin James: Irregardless'

James has had such success in sitcoms and Adam Sandler flicks that you may not be aware that he got his start as a stand-up comedian. This special, taped in Massachusetts, shows him going the extra mile to show he's still got it, punctuating his dad jokes with high kicks and weird dances guaranteed to embarrass his kids. Prime Video





