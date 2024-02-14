Minnesotan Charles Schulz deserves credit for having a Black character join the "Peanuts" gang in 1968. But Franklin rarely took center stage. And good luck finding any strips that address the challenges any youngster would face by being the only minority in school.

Schulz's son, Craig, and grandson, Bryan, finally make up for the neglect by co-creating "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin," which starts streaming Friday on Apple TV+. It's the latest in the franchise's fresh slate of specials that are more interested in being socially conscious than finding new ways for a tree to devour Charlie Brown's kites.

This origin tale has a bit of a story, one in which the kids participate in a soap-box derby. But it's primarily about Franklin Armstrong, who struggles to make friends in a new town where nobody looks like him.

"One thing was for sure," he reflects as his family arrives. "There was a lack of variety in this place."

Over the next 40 minutes, Franklin becomes friends with Brown, introducing him to John Coltrane and the Negro League. The Schulzes and their co-producers aren't aiming for major drama. There's no scene where Lucy refuses to share a water fountain with the newcomer; the kids are ignorant, not racist.

But they say volumes just giving the formerly neglected Franklin a chance to be as sweet and three-dimensional as the others. Brown and his buddies may remain in elementary school, but the "Peanuts" franchise is growing up.

Also this week...

'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'

As a die-hard Vikings fan, I'm conditioned to root against the Pats. But the first couple hours of this 10-parter does such a nice job of humanizing Tom Brady that I forgot he was the enemy. Don't panic, haters. The rest of this long but always riveting docuseries covers the cheating, ego trips and locker-room turmoil. Coach Bill Belichick, who left the team earlier this year, sits for new interviews but he's so nonresponsive he might as well be doing an impression of goal posts. Friday, Apple TV+

'Life & Beth'

Amy Schumer is best known for snark, but her semiautobiographical sitcom is at its best when it gets sentimental. Much of the second season deals with her character realizing that her boyfriend (Michael Cera) has autism, a disorder she knows a lot about. Her real-life husband is also on the spectrum. The story line is handled with class, not crass. As usual, it's a kick to play Spot the Comic Cameos. This year's edition features Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Quinn and Margaret Cho. Friday, Hulu

'Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All'

Those who are familiar with Tomlinson only as host of "After Midnight" are getting only a small sample of her talent. Her third Netflix special is a much better showcase. A lot of stand-ups explore the highs and lows of being single, but Tomlinson's takes are so creative, you might be convinced that she's a pioneer. Netflix

'Meet Me in Rome'

Zoë Saldaña and Reese Witherspoon are among the executive producers for this 90-minute special that bills itself as a real-life rom-com with three single women being set up on impromptu dates across the Eternal City. But despite the actors' experience with the genre, they've left out a key ingredient: the comedy. Roku Channel





























