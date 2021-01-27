The Hopkins girls' basketball team rallied in the second half to edge visiting Minnetonka 63-62 on Tuesday for its 66th consecutive victory.

The Royals, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, trailed the No. 7 Skippers by 13 at halftime. The Royals (4-0) outscored the Skippers 37-23 in the second half.

Amaya Battle and Taylor Woodson each scored 14 points and Maya Nnaji 13 for the Royals.

Desiree Ware scored 15 to lead the Skippers (4-1).

The Royals' winning streak, the second longest in girls' basketball state history — behind Fosston's 78 consecutive victories — also became the longest in school history.

The Hopkins boys' basketball team won 65 consecutive games between Dec. 7, 1951, and March 13, 1954. That is the second longest streak in boys' state history. Edina won 69 consecutive games between 1965 and Feb. 13, 1968.

The Royals, who won their first three games this season by an average margin of 42 points, haven't lost since falling to Eastview in the Class 4A state championship game in 2018.

Minneapolis South 72, Minneapolis North 37: Senior guard Jade Hill scored 37 points to lead the host Tigers past the Polars. The Tigers (3-0) led by 10 at halftime before outscoring the Polars 45-20 in the second half. Hill has scored 94 points in three games.

Hill-Murray 64, Mahtomedi 58: Lilli Mackley scored 20 and Ella Runyon 19 to help the Pioneers, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, outlast the host Zephyrs. Zoie Centers scored 19 to lead Mahtomedi..

Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Watertown-Mayer 58: The Panthers made 15 three-pointers — nine in the second half — to hand the Royals their first loss of the season. Miah Monahan scored 24 points and Kendall Guerrero 21 to lead the Panthers (3-1). Mylea Monahan added 14 for the Panthers. Maggie Czinano, who has committed to the Gophers, scored 22 to lead the Royals (4-1).

Historic streak

Sauk Centre, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, defeated Minnewaska Area 64-40 for its 95th consecutive home victory. The Mainstreeters, now 2-0 at home this season, have not lost at home since a 49-40 setback to Osakis on Jan. 8, 2013.

It is the longest home-court winning streak in state high school basketball history — boys or girls. The Braham boys' team won 85 consecutive home games between 2009-2016.

Boys' basketball

Buffalo 80, Moorhead 78: Antonio Bluiett's field goal with one second remaining lifted the Bison over the visiting Spuds. Bluiett, a junior guard, finished with 19 points. Zach Zrust scored 23 and Cameron Green added 20 for Buffalo (3-1). The Spuds (0-4) had tied the score on a three-pointer by Belind Alemadi with eight seconds left. Brady Walthall scored 29 and Blake Walthall 16 to lead the Spuds, who trailed by 19 points at halftime. Alemadi added 15 points for the Spuds.

Eastview 74, Lakeville North 66: Jackson Purcell scored 24 points to lead the unbeaten Lightning past the Panthers. The Lightning (4-0) is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

Minnetonka 63, Hopkins 61: The host Skippers (2-2) handed the Royals (3-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, their first loss of the season.

Park of Cottage Grove 56, East Ridge 53 [2OT]: Jamari Walker and Jayden Lane helped the host Wolfpack outlast the Raptors, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A. Walker made a basket with 14 seconds remaining to give the Wolfpack a 54-53 lead and then blocked the Raptors' final shot. Lane then made two free throws to seal the victory. Pharrel Payne had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Lane had 16 points to lead the Wolfpack. Kendall Blue scored 14 to lead the Raptors. East Ridge sophomore Alex Mattes made a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime to tie the score at 49.

Tri-City United 67, Norwood Young America 61: Fakourou Tandia, a junior guard, scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half to help the visiting Titans rally for the victory. The Titans (2-2) trailed by five at halftime. Hunter Neubarth led Norwood Young America with 18 points.

Wayzata 82, Edina 64: Senior Eddie Beeninga and juniors Camden Heide and Carter Bjerke paced the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, past the visiting Hornets, ranked No. 10. Beeninga scored 23 points, Heide 21 and Bjerke 20. The Trojans (3-1) led 36-28 at halftime. The Hornets fell to 3-1.

Boys' hockey

Mahtomedi 6, St. Paul Academy 2: After falling behind 2-1, the Zephyrs, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, responded with five unanswered goals. David Wolsfed had two goals and an assist to lead the Zephyrs.

Orono 3, Delano 2: Thomas Rohrer's goal with 20 seconds remaining in the third period lifted the host Spartans past the Tigers, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A.

Girls' hockey

Edina 6, Blake 3: Emma Conner, who will play for the Gophers next season, scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the Bears at Braemar Ice Arena. Conner scored her first goal in the opening minute and added two goals in the second period.

Maple Grove 2, Elk River/Zimmerman 1 [OT]: Tristana Tatur's power-play goal at 5:17 of the extra session lifted the Crimson, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, past the host Elks. Tatur opened the scoring with a first-period goal.

JOEL RIPPEL