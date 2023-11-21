D’Mario Davenport of Andover made the first team in the athlete category, on the strength of 33 touchdowns scored on runs, receptions and one kick return.

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback

Tanner Zolnosky, senior, East Ridge

East Ridge struggled during the regular season, but Zolnosky, 6-0 and 185 pounds, put the team on his shoulders and lifted the Raptors to the Class 6A quarterfinals. A natural at the position with excellent football IQ. He moves well, keeps his eyes downfield and delivers a strong, accurate ball, often driving it into tight windows. Was 160-for-259 for 2,344 yards and 19 TDs. College: undecided

Running backs

Maxwell Woods, senior, Chanhassen

The most electric player in the state is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. Has a stunning change of direction and reaches top speed nearly instantly. A 5-10, 180-pounder, he makes defenders look silly with a quick sidestep, then an explosion of speed that leaves them in his wake. Dangerous as a kick returner and does double duty as a lock-down cornerback. Has rushed for 1,628 yards and 18 TDs. College: North Dakota State

Charles Langama, junior, Maple Grove

Power, speed and slipperiness in a total package. Burst onto the scene in his first varsity season. At 5-9, 190 pounds, he brushes off arm tackles with ease and leaves defenders grabbing air with his jump cuts and a devastating stiff-arm. Rarely caught from behind in the open field. A sure-handed receiver, he's dangerous in space. Accumulated 1,425 yards rushing and 26 total TDs in seven games before a leg injury ended his season. College: undecided

Savion Hart, senior, St. Thomas Academy

Sturdy and smooth at 5-11, 195, he never goes down on first contact. First-rate vision and elite-level agility allow him to see holes and slash into them before the defense reacts. Runs away from defenders with his 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed, and has the strength to be a bell-cow back. Has rushed for 2,416 yards, more than 100 in all 12 games and topped 200 six times, including 37 TDs. College: undecided

Receivers

Cameron Begalle, junior, Andover

Rangy and athletic, with exceptional hands and the ability to track the ball in the air and adjust to make the catch. A 6-1, 180-pounder, he has a basketball background and shows extraordinary leaping ability (38-inch vertical) that lets him high-point passes and win 50-50 balls. Top pass catcher on the most prolific offense in the state. Leads the metro in receptions, 74, and yards, 1,252. Has 12 TDs. College: undecided

KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, senior, Coon Rapids

Terrific all-around athlete who makes things happen when he touches the ball. Has the best ball skills in the metro and thrives on making tough catches. At 6-0, 165 pounds, he's elusive in the open field and routinely turns short passes into big gains. Caught 27 passes for 668 yards and 10 TDs despite routinely facing double- and triple-teams. Also excelled as a running back (31 carries, 207 yards, two TDs), defensive back (five interceptions) and kick returner. College: Iowa State

Linemen

Will Sather, senior, Eden Prairie

Considered the best pure center in the state. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds, and his background as a state champion wrestler (Class 3A heavyweight, 2022) helps his understanding of leverage and use of hands in offensive line play. Quick-footed and intelligent, he was the leader of Eden Prairie's offensive line. College: Princeton (football and wrestling)

Wyatt Bell, senior, Rogers

He's a 6-4, 300-pounder with a quick first step who controls defensive linemen at the point of attack. Keeps a wide base and is rarely overpowered. Finishes his blocks, resulting in 89 pancake blocks this season. Played part-time on the defensive line with seven tackles for loss and a sack. College: North Dakota

Hayden Broich, senior, Eden Prairie

Paired with Sather to form the best interior offensive line tandem in the state. He's fast and athletic at 6-2, 290 pounds. He locks up defensive lineman with his initial drive, and he's quick and agile enough to pull and lead runners around end. Gets to the second level and dominates smaller linebackers and defensive backs. College: undecided

Anton Kadlec, senior, Hutchinson

He's the leader of Hutchinson's powerful offensive front. A high-motor player who punishes opponents, often putting defenders on their backs. He's 6-3 and 305 pounds, relishes the physical part of the game and enjoys creating running lanes by crushing smaller defenders. Wide, low base allows for exceptional leverage. College: undecided

Emerson Mandell, senior, Irondale

At 6-5 and 295 pounds, he has the prototypical build and skill set for top collegiate tackles. Tall and long-armed, nimble enough to control rushers and protect a quarterback. With his size, he engulfs defenders and moves them with ease. Exceptional straight-ahead blocker but agile enough to be effective laterally. Has 14 Division I, Power 5 offers. College: Wisconsin

Athlete

D'Mario Davenport, senior, Andover

Do-it-all threat ignited the Huskies offense all season. A 5-8, 160-pound senior, he excels at sidestepping tacklers. One opposing coach called him a "dynamic player nobody can tackle." Rushed for 1,111 yards and 23 TDs, caught 39 passes for 702 yards and nine TDs and added a 33rd score on a kickoff return. College: undecided

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

Riley Grossman, junior, Lakeville North

Peyton Podany, junior, Anoka

Running backs

Khalil Brown, senior, Minneapolis North

Maverick Harper, senior, Centennial

Leyton Patzer, senior, Forest Lake

John Warpinski, senior, Edina

Sawyer Wilkie, senior, Lakeville North

Connor Cade, junior, Lakeville South

Receivers

Haden Katzenberger, senior, Monticello

Tanner Schmidt, senior, Stillwater

Linemen

Tait Anderberg, senior, Lakeville North

Max Anderson, senior, St. Thomas Academy

Joe Duerr, senior, St. Michael-Albertville

Aiden Horel, senior, Prior Lake

Azrie Yeager, senior, Minneapolis North

Athlete

Ray James, senior, DeLaSalle, HB/LB

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.