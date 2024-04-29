Be prepared. That's the Boy Scout motto (I'm an old Eagle Scout and I try to always have a Plan B, C, and D). Especially with the weather.

I'm on WCCO Radio tracking severe storms, but I have my own personal NOAA Weather Radio that squawks like an air raid siren when severe storms are pushing into my county at 3 a.m.

We don't have a basement, just a lower walkout level half submerged in the dirt. My shelter of choice is a storage area below grade. It's the debris inside the tornado whipping along at 140 mph that can trigger a very bad day. Nighttime tornadoes cause a disproportionate number of injuries and fatalities because people are usually asleep when they hit.

NOAA's storm prediction center has a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over southwest Minnesota on Tuesday. The primary risk is hail and wind, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storms are spaced about two days apart and another 2-3 inches of rain may fall by the middle of next week. Best shot at 70 degrees? Tuesday and again Sunday.