I feel a need to correct a popular meme going around right now. No, every Minnesota winter going forward will not be like this past winter. We just witnessed an extreme example of what happens when you combine a Super El Niño with accelerating background climate warming of the world's oceans and atmosphere.

According to NOAA, February was the ninth month in a row of record-breaking warmth worldwide. La Niña is brewing for late 2024, and odds favor colder, snowier weather next winter. Experts say the trend is shorter, milder winters, but my gut is telling me next winter won't look anything like what we just experienced.

With expanding drought a rainstorm would look good, but tomorrow's system is passing south, with the best chance of rain over far southern Minnesota. The metro will be on the northern edge of any significant rain.

After record 60s and 70s, a cool correction is on tap for the last two weeks of March with highs mostly in the 40s. Odds favor an early spring, but don't pack away the jackets just yet.