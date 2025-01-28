Why has Trump authorized ICE to deport immigrants here legally?

The Trump administration’s apparent authorization of indiscriminate ICE action suggests the objective may be to round up as many foreigners as possible, regardless of legal status, so that the administration can take credit for a quick win on immigration. A law-abiding military family living quietly in Minnesota, waiting out a war as guests of the U.S. government, may not be who people have in mind when they call for an immigration crackdown, but if I were an ICE agent looking to meet my quota of arrests, I might see them as an easy target. It’s not like they’ve been hiding since, until this week, they had every reason to believe they were welcome here.