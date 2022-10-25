Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw his "complete and total endorsement" behind Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett, issuing his first Minnesota endorsement of the cycle just two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Trump posted his support for Crockett on conservative social media site Truth Social Tuesday morning, calling her a "strong and wonderful woman" who will be a "smart and dedicated fighter in that very important position."

His endorsement is the latest national attention on Minnesota's usually sleepy secretary of state race, which is one of a handful of state races being targeted by national Democratic groups this fall.

Crockett, a former Deephaven City Council member who worked for years at the Center of the American Experiment, is challenging two-term DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon on a platform of tightening voting restrictions, which she believes will boost confidence in the system and "calm down the conversation" around state elections.

Yet she's also undermined that system, describing the 2020 election as "lawless" and "rigged" after some voting protocols were changed to accommodate concerns about COVID-19 spread in polling places.

In his endorsement, Trump falsely describes Minnesota as a state "where Election Fraud is rampant, but where nothing is done about it or, more importantly, to FIX IT," he wrote. "Kim will get to the bottom of that, and so much else."

Simon has said there were only 17 convictions of voter fraud related crimes in Minnesota out of 3.3 million votes cast in 2020.

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said Trump's "dangerous lies" that the 2020 election was stolen led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Crockett has echoed those claims in her campaign, he said.

"It is more important than ever that we do not allow one of Donald Trump's lackeys into office to continue attacking the legitimacy of our elections and spreading conspiracy theories that incite political violence," Martin said.

If elected this fall, Crockett has said she would push for legislative changes to limit the use of absentee balloting, require photo identification at the polls, shorten the state's early voting period and eliminate same-day voter registration.

Simon has led Crocket in fundraising and polls in the race. Millions of dollars are flooding into the state from national groups for television ads to aid Simon's bid for a third term.

While Trump has campaigned heavily in other state's elections this cycle, including neighboring Wisconsin, he hasn't been active in Minnesota. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen said Friday that he didn't expect the former president to endorse him or visit the state in the final weeks of the campaign.