The governor's race will dominate Minnesota's midterm elections, as voters choose the chief executive to lead the state for the next four years. Minnesotans will also vote on the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor, along with all eight congressional races and all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature. Many candidates are running in new or adjusted districts, altering the political dynamics after the once-a-decade redistricting process.

The Star Tribune invited DFL and GOP candidates to participate in our digital and print election guides, asking them to provide biographical information and views on top issues ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidates will also be on the ballot after reaching major party status under state law.

Early voting begins Friday. The Star Tribune will continue ongoing coverage of campaigns, candidates and issues through Election Day and analyze the results after the votes are counted.