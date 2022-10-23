Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon will debate their Republican opponents on KSTP-TV Sunday night with just over two weeks until Election Day.

They'll face off with Republicans Jim Schultz and Kim Crockett, who are running for attorney general and secretary of state, respectively. GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen will also get a half hour of airtime to himself since Democratic Gov. Tim Walz declined to debate him.

Ellison and Schultz will debate from 6:05-7 p.m., Simon and Crockett will face off from 7:05-8 p.m. and Jensen will hold the stage from 8:05-8:35 p.m. The debates will be held in the main auditorium of St. Paul College.

The attorney general's race is one of the most closely watched in the state, with recent polls showing Ellison and Schultz nearly deadlocked. Schultz has made crime the focal point of his campaign, saying Ellison hasn't done enough as attorney general to support police and improve public safety. Ellison has accused Schultz of misunderstanding the office, noting it can only prosecute most crimes at the request of county attorneys.

The race between Simon and Crockett has been less contentious so far, with the incumbent Democrat leading in recent polls. Simon has said Crockett's "extremism is unfortunate and disqualifying," referring to the falsehoods the Republican has repeated about the 2020 election. Crockett has proposed new voting restrictions, such as shortening the early voting period, limiting who can vote by mail and requiring photo identification at the polls.

Election Day is Nov. 8.