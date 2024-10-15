Trump emphasizes hypermasculinity as he and Harris pursue male voters

Harris has unveiled a plan to give Black men more economic incentives and opportunities to thrive. She's sitting for a town hall Tuesday with Charlamagne tha God, an influential radio host. And vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, fresh off pheasant hunting with reporters in tow and talking football, unveiled an effort to improve the lives of rural voters. She wants you to know that she owns a Glock and that her favorite curse word, as she once said, starts with an ''m'' and ends with ''ah.'' (After letting out a trademark chuckle, she clarified further: ''Not ‘e-r.''')