'Hands tied': Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for non-revenue sports

''Everyone's got their hands tied right now, so there's just not many opportunities for me,'' Rimmel told the Associated Press. ''I've just been having to bet on myself and trust the process. It's just been lonely. I've been at home training by myself and living with my family again. Thank God for my family and all, I appreciate them. It's still kind of lonely though, being out of the norm, not being at school and with my friends."