Trump denigrates Detroit while appealing for votes in a suburb of Michigan's largest city

Trump's stop in Novi, after an event Friday night in Traverse City, is a sign of Michigan's importance in the tight race. Harris is scheduled for a rally in Kalamazoo later Saturday with former first lady Michelle Obama on the first day that early in-person voting becomes available across Michigan. More than 1.4 million ballots have already been submitted, representing 20% of registered voters. Trump won the state in 2016, but Democrat Joe Biden carried it four years later.