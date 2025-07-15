Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian violence

BUSRA AL-HARIR, Syria — Syria 's defence minister announced a ceasefire shortly after government forces entered a key city in Sweida province on Tuesday.
The announcement came a day after sectarian clashes that killed dozens, and after Israel launched strikes in the area.
Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said in a statement that after an ''agreement with the city's notables and dignitaries, we will respond only to the sources of fire and deal with any targeting by outlaw groups.''
The clashes began with a series of tit-for-tat kidnappings and attacks between members of local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions in the southern province, a center of the Druze community.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that Israel had struck to ''prevent the Syrian regime from harming'' the Druze ''and to ensure disarmament in the area adjacent to our borders with Syria.''
Syrian government security forces sent to restore order on Monday also clashed with Druze armed groups. During the day, Israel struck Syrian government military tank and said it was acting to protect the Druze religious minority.
The Israeli army said in a statement that it had struck ''military vehicles belonging to the Syrian regime.'' In Israel, the Druze are seen as a loyal minority and often serve in the armed forces.
State-run news agency SANA did not give any details about Tuesday's strike. However, the Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel struck a tank belonging to the Syrian military as forces began to move in deeper into Sweida city.