Employees at the nation's consumer financial watchdog say it's become toothless under Trump

NEW YORK — The lights are on at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau across the street from the White House, and employees still get paid. But, in practice, the bureau has been mostly inoperable for nearly six months. CFPB employees say they essentially spend the workday sitting on their hands, forbidden from doing any work by directive from the White House.
The bureau is supposed to be helping oversee the nation's banks and financial services companies and taking enforcement action in case of wrongdoing. Instead, the situation is Kafkaesque: the main function seems to be undoing the rulemaking and law enforcement work that was done under previous administrations, including in President Donald Trump's first term.
American consumers can no longer look to the bureau for help when it comes to their checking account, credit card, payday loan, auto loan or mortgage. Trump has neutered the watchdog, employees say, the culmination of a yearslong effort by Republicans who felt the agency often went overboard in its efforts.
One current employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the directive forbids staffers from speaking publicly about their jobs, said outsiders would be amazed at how little work is being done. Employees are reluctant even to talk to one another, out of fear that a conversation between two employees would be considered a violation of the directive.
Another employee described the drastic shift in mission, from trying to protect consumers to doing nothing, as ''quite demoralizing.''
To gain an understanding of what is happening inside the CFPB, The Associated Press spoke with 10 current and former employees, as well as bankers and policymakers who used to interact with the bureau nearly every day but now say their emails and voicemails go into a black hole. The agency's press office doesn't respond to emails.
Different approaches
Bureau rank-and-file employees and former CFPB officials say they expected the bureau to keep doing its work under ''Trump 2.0,'' although likely in a more restrained fashion. In Trump's first term, his then-director Kathy Kraninger took a lighter approach to supervision and enforcement, but still some of the biggest financial settlements in the bureau's history took place during that time.