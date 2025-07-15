Employees at the nation's consumer financial watchdog say it's become toothless under Trump

In the meantime, employees go about their mundane routine: They continue to check their email once or twice a day to see if any of their previous work has been slated for being undone. They don't talk to anyone, not even the banks they are supposed to supervise. They wait to be laid off. The only constants are the silence from bureau political appointees or the ''mini funerals'' that happen every Friday, when another batch of employees who have decided to leave the bureau voluntarily have their last day.