Trump and the federal election case against him: Key passages from prosecutors' latest court filing

This went on for days, until the two men met in person one last time before Jan. 6. The meeting in the Oval Office on the eve of the certification is seen by prosecutors as one of Trump's last efforts to encourage Pence privately to keep him in power, telling him once again that he had ''the power to decertify,'' the results. ''When Pence was unmoved, the defendant threatened to criticize him publicly,'' the filing states. ''I'm gonna have to say you did a great disservice,'' Trump said. Pence relayed this comment to a member of his team who saw it as a direct threat ''to the point that he alerted Pence's Secret Service detail.