Controllers briefly lost contact with Newark planes before wider flight disruptions

The long flight delays and cancellations plaguing Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and spilling over to airports across the U.S. can be traced to a week ago when air traffic controllers temporarily lost communications with planes in the sky, according to the controllers union.
Crews in the Philadelphia air traffic control facility that lines up flights going in out and of Newark lost radar and communications with the planes on April 28, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The outage left controllers ''unable to see, hear, or talk to'' planes under their control, union spokesperson Galen Munroe said.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the brief problem and said traffic into the Newark airport was reduced afterward as a precaution to ensure safety. But that move led to the widespread delays and canceled flights.
After the breakdown, a number of controllers took leave under a contract provision that allows them to step away after experiencing a traumatic event on the job. Having those controllers on leave exacerbated staff shortages at the facility.
The flight disruptions that have trickled down to airports in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas renewed calls to upgrade aviation technology and infrastructure, and address the nationwide air traffic controller shortage, a problem the Trump administration has pledged to solve.
''The whole system needs to be redone," Duffy said Tuesday at the White House. On Thursday, he plans to detail the administration's multibillion-dollar proposal to overhaul the nation's air traffic control system that has been in the works since the aftermath of the deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., in January. Congress will have to approve funding for that plan.
Controllers handling the planes in Newark lost communication for 30 seconds last week after the control center's primary communication line went down and a backup line failed to kick-in, he said.
Backups when contact is lost