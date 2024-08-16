We took weekend trips to Red Wing and La Crosse on new Amtrak Borealis

For my $54 round trip, Borealis arrived right on time in La Crosse at 2:16 p.m. I caught a short taxi ride to the Radisson Hotel, and from there it was just a few steps to a Drift Cycle bike-sharing kiosk, with 15 locations across the city. When you sign up on the Drift Cycle app, your first 60 minutes are free; the regular rate is only $1 per 30 minutes. For an extended bike rental, the Wrench & Roll bike shop is a 15-minute walk from the Amtrak station and a standard rental is $28 per day or $60 for the weekend (1-608-406-2261).