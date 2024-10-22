Trampled by Turtles finds new spark working with old friends Avetts, Dead Man Winter

Why they make a good pair: “They’ve had more mainstream radio success than our band, but there’s a little bit of overlap of our fans with their fans. That’s always a nice start when you’re opening for someone in an arena, which can be a pretty lonely experience. And then the other nice thing is they’re just a really solid group of humans. When you’re touring, the show is really the shortest part of the day. The rest of the day is what really matters, and all of those guys are really great people, kind of a big touring family like we are.”