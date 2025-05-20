Tradition and change intertwine to create beauty at a century-old arboretum

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — Some places seem to communicate with you when you visit. Not audibly, of course, but they somehow impart the echo of a life lived long ago. That's the feeling I get at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park.
The 409-acre remnant of Long Island's grand Gold Coast is one of the region's last surviving estates with its original acreage intact, which is remarkable when you consider how many of its cohorts have been divided up into housing developments or golf courses.
But it isn't frozen in time. Recently, the site has been undergoing a multi-million dollar revitalization with a focus on biodiversity and native plantings rather than adherence to the plant palette selected for the property more than a century ago.
It's a shift in emphasis that's gaining traction in many historic gardens.
The new focus on sustainability was also evident when the arboretum recently replaced its storied half-mile-long double allée of European beech trees with native oaks. And meadows throughout the property, which have historically been mowed regularly, are now cut back just once or twice a year to allow a natural habitat to thrive.
A new book
looks at a layered history
A new book, ''Planting Fields: A Place on Long Island,'' offers fresh perspective into the now-public arboretum. Full of color photography, both vintage and current (by David Almeida); sketches and plans by the famed Olmsted Brothers, who designed the landscape; and essays by architect Witold Rybczynski, landscape historian John Dixon Hunt and others, it's an homage to the home and property.