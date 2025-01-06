The Star Tribune’s 10 most popular food and restaurant stories of 2024

There’s no denying the appeal of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. When the fair announced its official roster of new foods weeks before opening day, we shared the news quicker than you could say “deep-fried ranch.” But that was just the start of our fair food journey. From there we did our research to uncover other foods that weren’t “officially” new but were making their debut, and started planning our Day One route. (This year we reviewed more than 60 new foods.) While some can’t fathom the Taste team’s annual eat-a-thon, it’s one of our favorite times of the year. We already have Aug. 21 circled on our calendars.