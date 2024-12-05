The winning recipes for the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest

Each year, when we announce the start of the Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, we hold our breath until the first entries roll in.
We don’t fully exhale until we are certain there are a dozen contenders for judging (it’s good to have options). Once again, we didn’t need to worry — Minnesota bakers do not disappoint.
More than 120 bakers entered the 22nd annual contest, ranging in age from 9 to 90 — further proof that baking transcends generations. We saw recipes with an array of ingredients, including liquor, fruit, leafy greens, wild rice, caramel corn and cereal, and were delighted by the global influences. The stories behind the cookies made us laugh, tugged at our heartstrings, impressed us and educated us. It was a difficult (but delicious) task to choose this year’s winners.
But there was one theme that stood out in all of the entries: Baking brings joy any time of year, but especially around the holidays. Enjoy this year’s batch, and happy baking.
Makes about 1 ½ dozen cookies.
This year’s winning cookie is from Heather Pfeiffer of Chaska. Note: To fill the thumbprints, the recipe uses cranberry and lime curds, which should be made in advance. Feel free to use the curd flavors of your choice, or buy store-bought curd for quicker results. A center red thumbprint with green fingerprints around it looks festive; add a few drops of green food coloring to the lime curd until it reaches the desired shade. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)
For the dough:
- ¾ c. salted butter, softened
- ½ c. sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 ½ c. all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling dough
- Cranberry curd (see recipe)
- Lime curd (see recipe)
Directions
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter. Gradually add the sugar and egg yolk. Add the flour and mix thoroughly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate dough for 30 minutes to 1 hour so it’s not too soft.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Divide dough into two disks. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough portions to ½-inch thickness and use a 2-inch round biscuit cutter to cut the dough into circles.
Have your “elf friend” make deep finger indentations in a circle around the outer edge of cookie, with a larger thumbprint in the middle. (Alternatively, a fondant ball tool works great; use a small for the edges and small/medium ball for the middle.) Press down fairly far, but not to the bottom, to leave room for plenty of curd. If you push through to the bottom and create a bit of thinning or a small hole, just tap in a bit of extra dough to seal it.
Using a plastic syringe, plastic bottle with a tip or piping bag fitted with a small tip, fill each print with cranberry curd or lime curd for a display of green and red.
Place cookies on prepared baking sheets and bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until edges start to brown slightly, turning them halfway through baking. The cookies will spread; the diameter of the finished cookie will be about 3 inches.
Remove pan from oven and allow cookies to cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store cookies in an airtight container.
Lime Curd
Makes about 1 ½ cups.
Heather Pfeiffer used this curd recipe from Buttermilk By Sam. It makes plenty; Pfeiffer uses the extra on scones, toast and ice cream.
- ¼ c. cold unsalted butter
- ½ c. granulated sugar
- Zest of 4 limes
- 3 large eggs
- Pinch fine sea salt
- ½ c. freshly squeezed lime juice
- Green food coloring
Directions
Slice the butter and place it into a medium bowl; set a fine-mesh sieve over the bowl.
Place the sugar into a small saucepan. Zest the limes over the sugar then rub the sugar and zest between your fingers for a few minutes, until the juices are released and it’s the texture of wet sand.
Crack the eggs over the sugar and add the pinch of salt; whisk with a fork until well combined.
Pour the lime juice over the sugar mixture, whisk and set over medium-low heat. Cook, whisking and stirring frequently, until the curd thickens and covers the back of a spoon.
Remove from heat and pour the curd through the sieve into the bowl of butter. Press the curd through and scrape the bottom to ensure you get all the curd you can. Stir until the butter has melted and the curd is smooth. Add green food coloring to reach desired color.
Pour curd into an airtight container; let cool before refrigerating. The curd will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, and can be frozen for up to a year.
Cranberry Curd
Makes about 2 cups.
Heather Pfeiffer used this cranberry curd recipe from Love In My Oven. You will have quite a bit of curd left; it would make a tart accompaniment to anything from ice cream to a flourless chocolate cake.
- 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh cranberries
- ¾ c. water
- ½ c. granulated sugar
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
Directions
In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar together and set at medium-high heat. Once the mixture begins to boil, reduce heat to low and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool for about 5 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a food processor or high-powered blender and blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, until completely smooth. (An immersion blender works, too.) Push the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve back into the saucepan.
Add the 3 egg yolks to the mixture and whisk to combine. Place the saucepan back on the stove over medium heat and continue to heat and whisk for about 5 to 10 minutes, or until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and stir in the butter until melted. Pour the curd into an airtight container and allow it to cool completely before covering and storing in the fridge.
Curd will keep in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to a year.
Raspberry Ribbon Cookies
Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
From finalist Patricia Britt of Eagan. Note: The unfrosted cookies freeze well and can be made in advance, but the creamy frosting and fresh raspberry look best when applied and served on the same day (the raspberry bits in the frosting will get darker as the cookies stand). Frosted cookies can be stored, in a single layer, in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Britt found freeze-dried raspberries at Target and Trader Joe’s. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)
For the cookies:
- 2 ¾ c. graham cracker crumbs
- 2 ¼ c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 ½ c. light brown sugar, packed
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 c. chopped walnuts or pecans, optional but preferred
For the frosting:
- 1 (10-oz.) jar raspberry fruit spread, such as Smucker’s Simply Fruit
- 1 c. white sugar
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. full-fat cream cheese, softened
- ⅛ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ c. heavy whipping cream
- 1 (1.25-oz.) pkg. freeze-dried raspberries (see Note)
- Fresh raspberries, for garnish
Directions
To prepare the cookies: In a large bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the softened butter and sugars until creamy and smooth.
Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined.
Slowly add the dry ingredients to the butter-sugar mixture and mix on low until just combined. Do not over mix. Add the chopped nuts, if using.
Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill for at least one hour.
When ready to bake, take the dough out of the fridge and let it sit on the counter for about 30 minutes while you preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Scoop the dough with a 2-tablespoon scoop. Roll the dough into golf ball-sized balls and place 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until cookies are set around the edges but soft in the center. Do not overbake. Remove pan from the oven and immediately press down the center with the end of a flat-bottomed shot glass or pill bottle (it should have a 1-inch diameter) to create a deep well. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely.
To prepare the frosting: When the cookies are completely cool, empty the entire jar of raspberry fruit spread into a glass measuring cup with a spout. Microwave for about 1 minute, until liquefied. Stir. Fill the well of each cookie with the melted fruit spread; allow to cool and firm up.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat together the sugar, softened cream cheese, salt and vanilla until smooth.
In a medium chilled bowl and with chilled beaters, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until incorporated.
Roll over the unopened package of dehydrated raspberries with a rolling pin or soup can, crushing the contents, making sure the raspberry bits are small enough to fit through the piping tip. Gently fold about half the bag or less — both the powder and berry bits — into the whipped cream-cream cheese mixture. The color should be wintry white with red raspberry flecks.
Fill a piping bag (with a star or round tip) with frosting. Pipe a spiral ribbon onto each cookie covering the raspberry fruit spread center and top with a fresh raspberry. Store assembled cookies in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
Malt-O-Mazing Holiday Cookies
Makes 5 to 6 dozen cookies.
This finalist recipe is from 9-year-old Abe Smith of Maplewood, who developed the recipe along with his mom, Mia Wintheiser. Let the cookies dry before storing in an airtight container, with wax paper or parchment separating cookie layers. To keep these cozy cookies on hand all winter, freeze unfrosted cookies in an airtight container, or freeze dough balls and bake as needed. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)
For the cookies:
- 2 c. flour
- 1 c. Malt-O-Meal Original Hot Wheat Quick Cooking Breakfast Cereal
- ¾ to 1 c. powdered chai mix, divided
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 eggs
- 1 c. granulated sugar
- 1 c. brown sugar
- 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
For the icing:
- ¼ c. milk, at room temperature
- ¼ c. (4 tbsp.) butter, melted and cooled
- Powdered sugar, as needed for desired consistency
- Colored sugar or sprinkles, for decorating
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
To make the cookies: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, Malt-O-Meal, ½ cup chai mix, baking powder and baking soda.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, softened butter and vanilla, beating until well combined. Slowly add the Malt-O-Meal mixture, beating after each addition, until mixture is thoroughly combined.
Place remaining ¼ to ½ cup of chai powder in a shallow bowl. Form the cookie dough into 1-inch balls and roll in the chai mix. Place cookies on prepared baking sheets with a generous amount of space between cookies; they will spread.
Bake 8 to 12 minutes, until the edges are golden brown; do not overbake. Remove from oven and let the cookies cool on the pan for 5 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. Cookies will flatten as they cool.
To make the icing: In medium bowl, whisk together the milk and melted butter. Add powdered sugar, starting with ¼ cup, and whisk until combined. Continue adding powdered sugar, a tablespoon at a time, whisking after each addition, until icing reaches the desired consistency. Drizzle icing onto cooled cookies and top with colored sugar or sprinkles as desired.
Holiday Time S’mores
Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
From finalist Zohar Sachs of Roseville, who modified recipes from the New York Times to make the cookies, and used a marshmallow filling recipe from the Smitten Kitchen blog. This recipe has two doughs, and both need to chill for several hours; time your baking accordingly. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)
For the graham cracker base:
- 1 c. (125 g) all-purpose flour
- ¼ c. (30 g) whole wheat flour
- ¼ tsp. table salt
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ c. (1 stick, 113 g) unsalted butter, cut into cubes, softened
- 2 tbsp. packed light brown sugar
- 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons molasses
For the chewy chocolate cookies:
- ¾ c. (113 g) finely chopped semisweet chocolate
- ½ c. (43 g) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp. espresso powder
- ½ c. (1 stick, 113 g) unsalted butter
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- ¾ c. (150 g) granulated sugar
- ½ c. (107 g) packed dark brown sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- ¾ c. (90 g) all-purpose flour
- ½ c. (75 g) coarsely chopped semisweet chocolate
- Flaky salt, for finishing
For the marshmallow filling and topping:
- 3 large egg whites
- ¾ c. (150 g) granulated sugar
- Pinch salt
- ¼ tsp. cream of tartar
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Directions
To make the graham cracker base: In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, salt and cinnamon.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, both sugars and molasses until fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.
Add the flour mixture on medium-low speed and mix until just blended; do not overmix. Form the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic or parchment. Refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to several days.
When ready to bake the graham crackers, preheat oven to 325 degrees, and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove dough from the refrigerator and let it soften for about 10 minutes.
Roll dough out between 2 sheets of parchment paper (the dough is sticky) until about ¼-inch thick. (Don’t roll too thin, you want the base to have some heft and crunch).
Remove the top sheet of parchment and, using a 2-inch round biscuit cutter, cut the dough into circles. Prick crackers with a fork and transfer to prepared baking sheets.
Bake until dark brown but not black, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack or slip the sheet of parchment (with the cookies on it) onto a counter to cool completely; cookies will be crunchy.
To make the chocolate cookies: Mix finely chopped chocolate, cocoa powder and espresso powder in a small heatproof bowl.
Melt butter in a saucepan. Pour hot, melted butter over chocolate mixture and let sit, without stirring, to allow chocolate to melt.
Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the eggs, both sugars and kosher salt on medium speed until the mixture is pillowy and sugars have begun to dissolve, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add vanilla.
Stir the chocolate-butter mixture until glossy and smooth. If any chocolate pieces remain unmelted, warm up gently and briefly to melt everything.
While beating the egg-sugar mixture on low speed, add the chocolate mixture, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl.
Add the flour and mix on low speed just until a few streaks of flour remain. Do not overmix. Fold in the coarsely chopped chocolate with a spatula, being careful to not overmix.
Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours to several days. (You can bake right away, but chilling improves the flavor and texture of the cookies.)
When ready to bake, line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Roll chilled dough into 1-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.
Bake for 8 minutes. Remove pan from the oven, slam the sheet on a counter twice (to encourage a crackly surface) and sprinkle with flaky salt. Return baking sheets to the oven and bake another 2 minutes, until the outside is set but inside remains gooey.
Remove pans from oven and transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the marshmallow filling and topping: Prepare a simmering water bath (see tip below). Place egg whites, sugar, salt and cream of tartar in a heatproof bowl set in a saucepan over the gently simmering water.
Whisk until the egg mixture is opaque and the sugar granules feel dissolved (and achieves a temperature of 175 degrees), about 3 minutes.
Remove the bowl from the simmering water. Add vanilla. Beat the egg mixture with an electric mixer using the whisk attachment until stiff, glossy peaks form, about 4 to 7 minutes.
To assemble: Transfer marshmallow filling to a piping bag with a round tip that’s about ¼ inch in diameter.
Cover the bottom of each graham cracker with a layer of marshmallow filling that’s about a ⅓-inch thick, leaving a border of graham cracker around the filling.
Cover with a chocolate cookie.
Top each chocolate cookie with a dollop of marshmallow filling. If desired, use a kitchen torch to brown the top marshmallow flourish. Store in an airtight container.
Tip: To prepare a hot water bath, choose a saucepan that will hold a heatproof bowl without it reaching the bottom of the pan. (If using a stand mixer with a heatproof bowl to mix the filling, use that bowl and find a saucepan that fits that bowl.) Pour enough water into the saucepan to cover the bottom by about 1 inch, making sure the water does not reach the bottom of the bowl. Bring the water in the saucepan to a gentle simmer.
Kaju (Cashew) Cookies
Makes about 3 dozen (1 ½-inch) diamond cookies.
From finalist Zia McNeal of Maple Grove. These cookies are inspired by McNeal’s favorite Indian sweet, Kaju Katli, which means “cashew slices” in Hindi. The traditional sweets are creamy and dense like fudge, but these cookies are light and buttery like shortbread. McNeal adapted the recipe from Hebbars Kitchen. Find edible silver leaf or foil in specialty kitchen stores or online. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)
- 1 c. roasted cashews for ¼ c. (35 g) cashew powder
- ½ c. (115 g) unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ c. (65 g) powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp. (15 g) instant nonfat dry milk powder
- ¾ c. (115 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- ½ tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. cardamom powder
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. salt
For the garnish:
- 2 tbsp. milk
- 4 tbsp. cashew pieces
- Edible silver leaf or foil
Directions
To make cashew powder: Place cashews in a spice grinder or food processor. Grind cashews to a smooth powder using short pulses. (Be careful not to over-grind the cashews or it will turn into cashew butter.) Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain mixture to remove any large pieces. Reserve large pieces for garnish.
To make the cookies: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat unsalted butter on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until butter turns light yellow and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and instant milk powder and beat for 2 minutes until well combined.
In a medium bowl; add flour, cornstarch, baking powder and cardamom powder and whisk to combine. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat on low for 1 minute.
Add cashew powder, vanilla extract and salt. Beat on low for 1 minute, or until the mixture just comes together.
Remove dough from the bowl and knead a few times, if needed, to ensure it is mixed well.
Place dough on plastic wrap and form into a rectangle block and freeze for 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Remove dough from freezer. Roll to ¼ to ½ inch thick, using a rolling pin to apply equal pressure on all sides. Cut dough into desired shapes; diamond shape is traditional. (Use a 1 ½ inch diamond-shaped cookie cutter. Or, to make a diamond shape, using a paring knife and a ruler, cut dough into 1 ½-inch strips. Then make diagonal cuts at 1 ½-inch intervals at a 30- to 45-degree angle across the strips.)
Place cut pieces on prepared baking sheets.
To garnish with cashews: Carefully brush cookie pieces with milk and sprinkle with cashew pieces. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Let cookies cool for 5 minutes on baking sheet, then cool completely on wire rack.
To garnish with silver leaf: Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Let cookies cool for 5 minutes on baking sheet, then cool completely on wire rack. Carefully place edible silver pieces on each cookie.
