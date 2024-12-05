The winning recipes for the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest

From finalist Patricia Britt of Eagan. Note: The unfrosted cookies freeze well and can be made in advance, but the creamy frosting and fresh raspberry look best when applied and served on the same day (the raspberry bits in the frosting will get darker as the cookies stand). Frosted cookies can be stored, in a single layer, in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Britt found freeze-dried raspberries at Target and Trader Joe’s. (Get a printable version of the recipe here.)