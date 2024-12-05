Behind the scenes of the Star Tribune’s cookie contest

A week later, led by retired pastry chef Amy Carter and culinary instructor Matt Deutsch, our 24 cookie recipes are baked in Deutsch’s classroom at Burnsville High School, which has several baking stations. Carter and friends shop for ingredients throughout the week. (This year’s list included 15 pounds of flour, 15 pounds of sugar, 20 pounds of butter and five dozen eggs.) On a Friday afternoon, a team of bakers and student helpers ascend and mix up all the doughs, noting any discrepancies or tips that would help us judge. The following morning, the crew returns to bake all the cookies and complete the finishing touches.