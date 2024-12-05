Meet the bakers behind the 2024 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest winners

S’mores or anti-s’mores?: It might come as a surprise that Sachs doesn’t really like s’mores, at least not in their traditional form. “They’re too messy, the marshmallows are either to burnt or not melted enough. I thought the graham cracker could be better. The chocolate could be different. So inherent in the s’mores experience was that it was not good enough on its own.” No offense to die-hard s’mores lovers, she added. But Sachs got to thinking how she could take those flavors, which she loved individually, and put them together in a new way.