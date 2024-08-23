It’s here: Reviews of all the new foods at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

There is no level of hunger that could make this pile of pantry ingredients seem original: Tostitos, gobs of rubber duckie-colored cheese sauce, possibly forgotten hot honey. Props for the generous addition of tiny little caramelized onion squares. We might have forgiven the rest, if not for the violation of one of the basic tenets of Nachos Etiquette: one must layer the toppings so we don’t wind up with a pile of naked chips.